2025 Emmy Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı

Televizyon sektörünün prestijli etkinliği Emmy Ödülleri’nin 2025 yılı adayları resmen duyuruldu. 14 Eylül tarihinde düzenlenecek olan törenle sahiplerini bulacak ödüller için geri sayım başladı.
2025 Emmy adayları arasında Apple yapımı “Severance” 27 adaylıkla en çok dikkat çeken yapım oldu. Yapımı, 24 adaylıkla HBO’nun “The Penguin” dizisi izledi. Apple ve Seth Rogen iş birliğiyle hazırlanan “The Studio” ile HBO’nun tatil temalı gerilim dizisi “The White Lotus” ise 23’er adaylıkla yarışta öne çıkan diğer yapımlar arasında yer aldı. Diğer adaylar ve kategoriler şu şekilde;
Kısa Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi:
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Kısa Dizi veya TV Filmi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Kısa Dizi veya TV Filmi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Michelle Williams – Dying For Sex
En İyi Komedi Dizisi:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Komedi Dizisi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Komedi Dizisi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks
En İyi Dram Dizisi:
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Dram Dizisi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Dram Dizisi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı:
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
En İyi Talk Show:
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert