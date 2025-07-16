Close Menu
    Öne Çıkanlar

    2025 Emmy Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı

    2025 Emmy Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı; listenin zirvesinde Apple yapımı “Severance” ve HBO dizisi “The Penguin” yer aldı.

    Televizyon sektörünün prestijli etkinliği Emmy Ödülleri’nin 2025 yılı adayları resmen duyuruldu. 14 Eylül tarihinde düzenlenecek olan törenle sahiplerini bulacak ödüller için geri sayım başladı.

    2025 Emmy adayları arasında Apple yapımı “Severance” 27 adaylıkla en çok dikkat çeken yapım oldu. Yapımı, 24 adaylıkla HBO’nun “The Penguin” dizisi izledi. Apple ve Seth Rogen iş birliğiyle hazırlanan “The Studio” ile HBO’nun tatil temalı gerilim dizisi “The White Lotus” ise 23’er adaylıkla yarışta öne çıkan diğer yapımlar arasında yer aldı. Diğer adaylar ve kategoriler şu şekilde;

    Kısa Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi:

    Adolescence

    Black Mirror

    Dying For Sex

    Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

    The Penguin

    Kısa Dizi veya TV Filmi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

    Colin Farrell – The Penguin

    Stephen Graham – Adolescence

    Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

    Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

    Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

    Kısa Dizi veya TV Filmi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

    Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

    Meghann Fahy – Sirens

    Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

    Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

    Michelle Williams – Dying For Sex

    En İyi Komedi Dizisi:

    Abbott Elementary

    The Bear

    Hacks

    Nobody Wants This

    Only Murders in the Building

    Shrinking

    The Studio

    What We Do in the Shadows

    Komedi Dizisi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

    Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

    Seth Rogen – The Studio

    Jason Segel – Shrinking

    Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

    Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

    Komedi Dizisi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

    Uzo Aduba – The Residence

    Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

    Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

    Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

    Jean Smart – Hacks

    En İyi Dram Dizisi:

    Andor

    The Diplomat

    The Last of Us

    Paradise

    The Pitt

    Severance

    Slow Horses

    The White Lotus

    Dram Dizisi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

    Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

    Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

    Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

    Adam Scott – Severance

    Noah Wyle – The Pitt

    Dram Dizisi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

    Kathy Bates – Matlock

    Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

    Britt Lower – Severance

    Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

    Keri Russell – The Diplomat

    En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı:

    The Amazing Race

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    Survivor

    Top Chef

    The Traitors

    En İyi Talk Show:

    The Daily Show

    Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Share.

    İlgili Haberler

    © 2025 Tüm Hakları Saklıdır Haberx.com