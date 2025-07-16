2025 Emmy Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı

Televizyon sektörünün prestijli etkinliği Emmy Ödülleri’nin 2025 yılı adayları resmen duyuruldu. 14 Eylül tarihinde düzenlenecek olan törenle sahiplerini bulacak ödüller için geri sayım başladı.

2025 Emmy adayları arasında Apple yapımı “Severance” 27 adaylıkla en çok dikkat çeken yapım oldu. Yapımı, 24 adaylıkla HBO’nun “The Penguin” dizisi izledi. Apple ve Seth Rogen iş birliğiyle hazırlanan “The Studio” ile HBO’nun tatil temalı gerilim dizisi “The White Lotus” ise 23’er adaylıkla yarışta öne çıkan diğer yapımlar arasında yer aldı. Diğer adaylar ve kategoriler şu şekilde;

Kısa Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi:

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Kısa Dizi veya TV Filmi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Kısa Dizi veya TV Filmi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Michelle Williams – Dying For Sex

En İyi Komedi Dizisi:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Komedi Dizisi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Komedi Dizisi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks

En İyi Dram Dizisi:

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Dram Dizisi En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Dram Dizisi En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı:

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

En İyi Talk Show:

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert