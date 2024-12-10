2025 Altın Küre adayları için beklenen açıklama geçtiğimiz gün yapıldı. Beverly Hilton’daki basın toplantısında adaylar tek tek duyuruldu. Mindy Kaling ve Morris Chestnut’un ortak sunumuyla duyurulan adaylarda Emila Perez damga vurdu. Öyle ki Emila PErez 2025 Altın Küre adaylarında tam 10 adaylık elde etti.
İşte 2025 Altın Küre Adayları
Film (Drama)
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Film (Komedi-Müzikal)
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Sinema-Box Office başarısı
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Yönetmen
- Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Erkek Oyuncu
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Kadın Oyuncu
- Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet – Lee
Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell – Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)
- Amy Adams – Nighbitch
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Zendaya – Challengers
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Senaryo
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
TV Filmi-Mini Dizi
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Şarkı
- “Beautiful That Way” | The Last Showgirl
- “Compress/Repress” | Challengers
- “El Mal” | Emilia Pérez
- “Forbidden Road” | Better Man
- “Kiss the Sky” | The Wild Robot
- “Mi Camino” | Emilia Pérez
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
- All We Imagine as Light (Hindistan)
- Emilia Pérez (Fransa)
- The Girl with the Needle (Danimarka)
- I’m Still Here (Brezilya)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Almanya)
- Vermiglio (İtalya)
En İyi Film (Animasyon)
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
TV (Drama)
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Komedi
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Kadın Oyuncu
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Sofia Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet – The Regime
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Diego Luna – La Máquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country